(WTNH) — What’s the perfect Halloween treat for chilling out on the couch this weekend? Pumpkin parfaits!

Culinary arts teacher Joanna Siciliano at the Haddam-Killingworth High School in Higganum joined News 8 to share her delicious recipe:

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 cup whipped cream cheese, or non-whipped at room temperature

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

3 tablespoons of brown sugar

2 cool whip toppings

2 sleeves of graham crackers, crushed (about 2.5 cups)

10 8-ounce mason jars

Preparation

In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin, cream cheese, pumpkin pie spice, and brown sugar with an electric mixer until thoroughly combined, about two minutes. Layer the parfait ingredients into mason jars in the following order: graham crackers, pumpkin cream cheese mix, and whipped topping. Continue to layer the jar until there are at least two layers of each ingredient Serve chilled and enjoy!

Watch the video above for the full recipe.