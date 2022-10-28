(WTNH) — What’s the perfect Halloween treat for chilling out on the couch this weekend? Pumpkin parfaits!
Culinary arts teacher Joanna Siciliano at the Haddam-Killingworth High School in Higganum joined News 8 to share her delicious recipe:
Ingredients
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 cup whipped cream cheese, or non-whipped at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 3 tablespoons of brown sugar
- 2 cool whip toppings
- 2 sleeves of graham crackers, crushed (about 2.5 cups)
- 10 8-ounce mason jars
Preparation
- In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin, cream cheese, pumpkin pie spice, and brown sugar with an electric mixer until thoroughly combined, about two minutes.
- Layer the parfait ingredients into mason jars in the following order: graham crackers, pumpkin cream cheese mix, and whipped topping.
- Continue to layer the jar until there are at least two layers of each ingredient
- Serve chilled and enjoy!
Watch the video above for the full recipe.