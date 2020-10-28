How to make Pumpkin S’mores for Halloween

(WTNH)– Looking for something sweet, savory and delicious this Halloween that will give your kids something exciting to look forward to this holiday?

How about some Pumpkin S’mores? Chef Raquel Rivera shows us how to add a seasonal twist to a childhood favorite.

Ingredient :

4 oz of pumpkin purée

3 tablespoons of maple syrup

8 graham crackers

4.4 oz dark chocolate bar broken into 8 pieces

8 large marshmallows

Directions:

In a small bowl, add purée and sweeten with maple syrup. Add purée to one side of the graham cracker. Add chocolate to the top of purée. Over the stovetop broil marshmallows (2 per s’more). Sandwich between graham cracker squares with chocolate and pumpkin purée. Serve immediately.

For more information, you can head to apinchofsalt.com.