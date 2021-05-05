How to make Shrimp and Chorizo Tacos for Cinco de Mayo

(WTNH)– Cinco de Mayo is one of the biggest Mexican holidays celebrated here in the U.S.

Chef Arturo Franco Camacho shows us how to make Shrimp and Chorizo Tacos in the video above.

Shrimp and Chorizo Tacos

Ingredients :

¾ lb. Shrimp

Produce

1/3 cup Cilantro

2 cloves Garlic

2 Jalapenos

2 limes (Juice)

¼ Pineapple, fresh

1 bunch Spring Onions

2 cups White or Red Cabbage

2 cups Jicama

Hot Sauce

Spices

Salt and Pepper

2 tablespoon Olive Oil

12 each 6-inch Corn Tortillas

¾ lb. Fresh Mexican Chorizo

Directions: