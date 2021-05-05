How to make Shrimp and Chorizo Tacos for Cinco de Mayo

(WTNH)– Cinco de Mayo is one of the biggest Mexican holidays celebrated here in the U.S.
Chef Arturo Franco Camacho shows us how to make Shrimp and Chorizo Tacos in the video above.
Shrimp and Chorizo Tacos
Ingredients:
- ¾ lb. Shrimp
- Produce
- 1/3 cup Cilantro
- 2 cloves Garlic
- 2 Jalapenos
- 2 limes (Juice)
- ¼ Pineapple, fresh
- 1 bunch Spring Onions
- 2 cups White or Red Cabbage
- 2 cups Jicama
- Hot Sauce
- Spices
- Salt and Pepper
- 2 tablespoon Olive Oil
12 each 6-inch Corn Tortillas
- 2 shoots of Silver Tequila
- ¾ lb. Fresh Mexican Chorizo
Directions:
- In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat, add the chorizo and cook, breaking up with a spoon, until crispy at the edges, 3-5 minutes.
- Add the Shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Add the pineapple and toss with tongs until the shrimp are opaque at the centers and the pineapple is slightly browned for about 3 minutes. Add the spring onions, jalapenos, cilantro, and garlic and toss until the garlic is aromatic and the spring onions wilt, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tequila, stir until evaporated, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the lime juice and remove from the heat.
- Cook the tortillas over a skillet for 1 to 2 minutes per side.
- Serve the shrimp filling with the tortillas, cabbage-jicama and lime wedges.