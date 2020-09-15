How to make simple but delicious lemon pasta

(WTNH)– We have an incredibly simple dish that has burst of flavor and can come together in under 15 minutes.
Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shows us how to make lemon pasta int he video above.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb spaghetti
- 3 tablespoons salted butter
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ cup olive oil
- Juice of 2 lemons
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 2/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt and freshly ground black pepper (add more to taste)
Directions:
- Boil the pasta in a large salted pot of water until al dente and according to cooking instructions on package.
- While the pasta is boiling, in a large saucepan, melt the butter and gently sauté the minced until light golden brown, being careful not to burn. Remove from heat.
- Mix the olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, parmesan, salt and pepper in a bowl.
- Drain the cooked pasta and add to the garlic butter mixture in the saucepan. Turn the heat onto medium low and gently stir in the lemon oil mixture. Stir until heated through. Serve immediately.