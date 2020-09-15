How to make simple but delicious lemon pasta

(WTNH)– We have an incredibly simple dish that has burst of flavor and can come together in under 15 minutes.

Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shows us how to make lemon pasta int he video above.

Ingredients:

1 lb spaghetti

3 tablespoons salted butter

3 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup olive oil

Juice of 2 lemons

Zest of 1 lemon

2/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 teaspoon of salt and freshly ground black pepper (add more to taste)

Directions :