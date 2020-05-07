How to make special yet simple crafts for Mother’s Day

(WTNH)– It’s easier than ever for kids to celebrate Mom thanks to these special, simple Mother’s Day crafts.
Blogger Extraordinaire Charlotte Smith shares some great ideas:
1. Paper tulips
- Cut out tear drop shapes and fold them to make fun 3D tulip cards.
2. Painted heart canvas using words about your mother
- Tape off a heart and let your child paint the inside. Add words of love as the background.
3. Paper plate flowers
- All you need for these lovely flowers are cheap paper plates and food coloring or paint!
4. Magic card
- All you need is paper and a Ziploc bag.
- https://www.handmadecharlotte.com/printable-valentine-magic-trick/
5. Gift Card Holder
- You need scrap fabric to sew this gift card pocket to hold a gift card to mom’s favorite destination!
- https://so-sew-easy.com/gift-card-holder/
For more great ideas you can head to atcharlotteshouse.com/.