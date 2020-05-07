Live Now
How to make special yet simple crafts for Mother’s Day

Good Morning CT at Nine

(WTNH)– It’s easier than ever for kids to celebrate Mom thanks to these special, simple Mother’s Day crafts.

Blogger Extraordinaire Charlotte Smith shares some great ideas:

1. Paper tulips 

  • Cut out tear drop shapes and fold them to make fun 3D tulip cards.

2. Painted heart canvas using words about your mother

  • Tape off a heart and let your child paint the inside. Add words of love as the background.

3. Paper plate flowers

  • All you need for these lovely flowers are cheap paper plates and food coloring or paint!

4. Magic card 

5. Gift Card Holder

For more great ideas you can head to atcharlotteshouse.com/.

