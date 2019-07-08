How to make the best of your ‘staycation’

We all know what it feels like to get bogged down by life every once in a while. Success coach Kenneth Ferrer stopped by the News 8 studio to talk about how to shift your mentality to push past those annoying obstacles in life.

Ferrer said it is all about mindset. For example, if you are in a situation where you are feeling irritated and annoyed, Ferrer suggests taking some time to think about what you are grateful for in life. He says this can help remind you of the positive aspects in life, and you will stop thinking negative thoughts.