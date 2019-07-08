How to make the best of your ‘staycation’

(WTNH ) — Good Morning Connecticut at 9 is celebrating summer in Connecticut for the whole month of July. Your family can have the perfect getaway without leaving your home state. Luke Frey with the Connecticut Better Business Bureau shares his tips for maximizing your next staycation.
- Figure out what you want to do. Are you a foodie looking to discover a new restaurant or are you looking for a relaxing spa getaway? Do you want to stay in your area or explore other cities and towns? Browse a variety of activities, experiences and destinations at CTvisit.com.
- Make a budget. Determine how much you are able to spend. Staying closer to home may allow you to optimize your budget since you don’t have other added travel expenses.
- Search online. So much can be found online including local festivals, restaurant weeks, free events or even a place that you never knew existed. You can also check social media geotags to see where popular destinations are plus see photos from past travelers. Check out #CTvisit for inspiration.
- Look for discounts. Traveling local may already seem like a money saver but there are sometimes extra discounts or packages available for families, couples, military or general travelers.
- Check reviews. Read customer reviews and search BBB.org/ct for information on a local attraction, restaurant or business before you visit. Know the cancellation policy if you book an excursion or activity especially if you have to reserve with a credit card.
- Be sure to check BBB.org/ct for the latest information and reviews of Connecticut businesses.