How to make the perfect cranberry compote for Thanksgiving

(WTNH) — Everyone is getting ready for Thanksgiving. Homemade cranberry sauce is a favorite topping for a Thanksgiving turkey.
Then, how about turning leftovers into a cranberry compote parfaits?
These protein-packed breakfasts are full of fall flavors and perfect for your post-holiday meal prep.
Chef Raquel Rivera shows us how to get started on this simple recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 12 oz bag of fresh cranberries.
- 1 ½ cups sugar (can use less depending on tartness).
- 2 whole cinnamon sticks or 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon.
- Pinch of salt.
- 1 orange, zest and juice
Ingredients to serve over:
- Yogurt or granola
Directions:
1. In a saucepan, add cranberries, sugar, cinnamon sticks, salt and 1 cup of water. Cook over low heat until the skins pop open, approximately 8-10 minutes.
2. Add orange zest and juice. Cook for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool. The mixture will continue to thicken as it cools. Cover and refrigerate in a mason jar or tightly covered jaruntil ready to use, this will keep for 2-3 days.
3. Once cooled serve over yogurt and add a sprinkle of granola.
For more information, you can head to apinchofsalt.com.