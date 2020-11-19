How to make the perfect cranberry compote for Thanksgiving

(WTNH) — Everyone is getting ready for Thanksgiving. Homemade cranberry sauce is a favorite topping for a Thanksgiving turkey.

Then, how about turning leftovers into a cranberry compote parfaits?

These protein-packed breakfasts are full of fall flavors and perfect for your post-holiday meal prep.

Chef Raquel Rivera shows us how to get started on this simple recipe.



Ingredients:

1 12 oz bag of fresh cranberries.

1 ½ cups sugar (can use less depending on tartness).

2 whole cinnamon sticks or 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon.

Pinch of salt.

1 orange, zest and juice

Ingredients to serve over:

Yogurt or granola

Directions:

1. In a saucepan, add cranberries, sugar, cinnamon sticks, salt and 1 cup of water. Cook over low heat until the skins pop open, approximately 8-10 minutes.

2. Add orange zest and juice. Cook for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool. The mixture will continue to thicken as it cools. Cover and refrigerate in a mason jar or tightly covered jaruntil ready to use, this will keep for 2-3 days.

3. Once cooled serve over yogurt and add a sprinkle of granola.

For more information, you can head to apinchofsalt.com.