How to make the perfect cranberry compote for Thanksgiving

(WTNH) — Everyone is getting ready for Thanksgiving. Homemade cranberry sauce is a favorite topping for a Thanksgiving turkey.

Then, how about turning leftovers into a cranberry compote parfaits? 

These protein-packed breakfasts are full of fall flavors and perfect for your post-holiday meal prep.
Chef Raquel Rivera shows us how to get started on this simple recipe.


Ingredients:

  • 1 12 oz bag of fresh cranberries.
  • 1 ½ cups sugar (can use less depending on tartness).
  • 2 whole cinnamon sticks or 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon.
  • Pinch of salt.
  • 1 orange, zest and juice

Ingredients to serve over:

  • Yogurt or granola

Directions:

1. In a saucepan, add cranberries, sugar, cinnamon sticks, salt and 1 cup of water. Cook over low heat until the skins pop open, approximately 8-10 minutes.

2. Add orange zest and juice. Cook for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool. The mixture will continue to thicken as it cools. Cover and refrigerate in a mason jar or tightly covered jaruntil ready to use, this will keep for 2-3 days.

3. Once cooled serve over yogurt and add a sprinkle of granola.

For more information, you can head to apinchofsalt.com.

