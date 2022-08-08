(WTNH) – Sheelagh Kelly returns to Good Morning Connecticut to share another tasty summer recipe!
News 8 teamed up with Kelly to make the perfect summer meal, zucchini parmesan, which is a great recipe to share with the whole family. Plus, this is a meatless recipe, so you can take it anywhere!
Zucchini Parmesan
Ingredients:
- 2-3 (depending on size) large zucchinis
- Marinara sauce
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- 1.5 cups of flour
- 2 cups seasoned bread crumbs
- Olive oil for frying
- Mozzarella cheese (sliced or shredded)
- Provolone cheese (sliced or shredded)
- Shredded parmesan cheese
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375°
- Slice zucchini 1/4 to a 1/2 inch thick, lay on a baking sheet, and lightly sprinkle with salt
- Let zucchini sit for about 10 minutes and dry excess moisture with a paper towel
- Dredge zucchini in flour, egg, and then bread crumbs, on both sides
- Fry in olive oil, over medium heat (about 3 mins each side)
- Lay fried zucchini on a paper towel-lined baking sheet or platter, to soak up excess oil
- Coat the bottom of a baking dish with a thin layer of the marinara sauce
- Place fried zucchini along the bottom of the dish
- Add another layer of marinara sauce
- Sprinkle mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese
- Repeat the process two more times
- Bake uncovered at 375° for 20-25 minutes
- Top with extra grated parmesan and chopped fresh basil
And the final step: enjoy!
Watch the video above for the full recipe and instructions.