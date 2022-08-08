(WTNH) – Sheelagh Kelly returns to Good Morning Connecticut to share another tasty summer recipe!

News 8 teamed up with Kelly to make the perfect summer meal, zucchini parmesan, which is a great recipe to share with the whole family. Plus, this is a meatless recipe, so you can take it anywhere!

Zucchini Parmesan

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 (depending on size) large zucchinis
  • Marinara sauce 
  • 3 large eggs, beaten 
  • 1.5 cups of flour 
  • 2 cups seasoned bread crumbs 
  • Olive oil for frying 
  • Mozzarella cheese (sliced or shredded)
  • Provolone cheese (sliced or shredded)
  • Shredded parmesan cheese 

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 375°
  • Slice zucchini 1/4 to a 1/2 inch thick, lay on a baking sheet, and lightly sprinkle with salt 
  • Let zucchini sit for about 10 minutes and dry excess moisture with a paper towel 
  • Dredge zucchini in flour, egg, and then bread crumbs, on both sides
  • Fry in olive oil, over medium heat (about 3 mins each side)
  • Lay fried zucchini on a paper towel-lined baking sheet or platter, to soak up excess oil 
  • Coat the bottom of a baking dish with a thin layer of the marinara sauce 
  • Place fried zucchini along the bottom of the dish
  • Add another layer of marinara sauce 
  • Sprinkle mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese 
  • Repeat the process two more times
  • Bake uncovered at 375° for 20-25 minutes 
  • Top with extra grated parmesan and  chopped fresh basil

And the final step: enjoy!

Watch the video above for the full recipe and instructions.