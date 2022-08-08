(WTNH) – Sheelagh Kelly returns to Good Morning Connecticut to share another tasty summer recipe!

News 8 teamed up with Kelly to make the perfect summer meal, zucchini parmesan, which is a great recipe to share with the whole family. Plus, this is a meatless recipe, so you can take it anywhere!

Zucchini Parmesan

Ingredients:

2-3 (depending on size) large zucchinis

Marinara sauce

3 large eggs, beaten

1.5 cups of flour

2 cups seasoned bread crumbs

Olive oil for frying

Mozzarella cheese (sliced or shredded)

Provolone cheese (sliced or shredded)

Shredded parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°

Slice zucchini 1/4 to a 1/2 inch thick, lay on a baking sheet, and lightly sprinkle with salt

Let zucchini sit for about 10 minutes and dry excess moisture with a paper towel

Dredge zucchini in flour, egg, and then bread crumbs, on both sides

Fry in olive oil, over medium heat (about 3 mins each side)

Lay fried zucchini on a paper towel-lined baking sheet or platter, to soak up excess oil

Coat the bottom of a baking dish with a thin layer of the marinara sauce

Place fried zucchini along the bottom of the dish

Add another layer of marinara sauce

Sprinkle mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese

Repeat the process two more times

Bake uncovered at 375° for 20-25 minutes

Top with extra grated parmesan and chopped fresh basil

And the final step: enjoy!

