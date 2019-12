(WTNH) — Local life coach Millie Grenough explains how you can make your New Year resolutions more meaningful.

1. Forget the restricting resolutions! Only 8% of people keep them.

2. Ask yourself: What do I really want for 2020? Write them down.

3. Decide out of what you want, which one is the most important? What do I really want now?

4. What will be the benefits — for me? For others?