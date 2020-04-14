How to manage stress with Self-Havening

(WTNH)– April is Stress Awareness Month. There’s no better time to learn how to keep our stress levels down and our spirits high.

For a reminder to be kind to our mind is the “HIListically Speaking” Health Coach Hilary Russo.

She’s a Certified Havening Techniques Practitioner and she’s sharing one method that literally puts the power of emotional well-being in your own hands with Self-Havening.

Russo is offering “Defensive Thriving” Virtual Event Series about Self-Havening and stress management on Thursdays in April at 3 p.m.

For more information about weekly online workshops head to www.hilaryrusso.com/events.