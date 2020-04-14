1  of  2
Breaking News
AP Source: Obama to endorse Biden in video on Tuesday Tour de France called off amid virus, no new dates set

How to manage stress with Self-Havening

Good Morning CT at Nine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– April is Stress Awareness Month. There’s no better time to learn how to keep our stress levels down and our spirits high.

For a reminder to be kind to our mind is the “HIListically Speaking” Health Coach Hilary Russo.

She’s a Certified Havening Techniques Practitioner and she’s sharing one method that literally puts the power of emotional well-being in your own hands with Self-Havening.

Russo is offering “Defensive Thriving” Virtual Event Series about Self-Havening and stress management on Thursdays in April at 3 p.m.

For more information about weekly online workshops head to  www.hilaryrusso.com/events.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss