How to move more & bring fitness into your work day

(WTNH)– Working from home has brought with it marathon video and conference calls, and eliminated those trips to the water cooler to talk with colleagues.

That is making many of us feel even more tied to our screens and chairs, but finding time for exercise can still seem like a challenge.

Founder of Fitstyle by Shana, Shana Schneider, joins us to talk about how we can move more and bring fitness into our work day even at home in the video above.

Schneider says associating movements with particular things that happen during your new work day can help you build a fitness habit and keep it up!

If you want more tips like these, including how to exercise while on a zoom call, visit fitstylebyshana.com.