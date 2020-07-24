How to prep for safe picnic amid pandemic; recipe for easy Kale, Apple and Cheddar Salad

(WTNH) — Whether you’re in your backyard or traveling, we could all use a change of scenery for meals. Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre shows us how to keep it simple, tasty, and safe.

What to Bring: Items traditionally thought of as snacks will be more portable than fully cooked meals.

On-the-Go Family Cheese Board: using bento boxes, pack conveniently pre-cut cheddar cheese packs, whole grain crackers, dried fruit and mixed nuts. Kids can help fill the boxes and pack the cooler – everything is neatly contained, and the boxes can be used as plates!

Mason Jar Salads: This salad has kale, cheddar shreds, pecans, dried cranberries and apples with a lemon olive oil dressing ready to eat in individual portions! (scroll down for recipe below.)

Food Safety: As you pack up your picnic, remember important food safety tips:

Keep cold food cold. Fill your cooler with ice packs to keep food at or below 40°F.

If you’re driving, keep the cooler in the car, instead of the hot trunk.

Keep drinks and food in separate containers so that if people are in and out of the drink cooler, it won’t affect the temperature of your food.

Don’t leave food out for more than an hour in hot weather.

Pack sanitizer and utensils to keep it clean!

Kale, Apple and Cheddar Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, juice and zest

3 cups kale, ribs removed and finely shredded

¼ cup Cabot cheddar shreds

¼ cup toasted pecans, chopped

¼ cup dried cranberries

2 apples, diced to ¼ inch pieces

Directions: