How to prep for safe picnic amid pandemic; recipe for easy Kale, Apple and Cheddar Salad

(WTNH) — Whether you’re in your backyard or traveling, we could all use a change of scenery for meals. Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre shows us how to keep it simple, tasty, and safe.

What to Bring: Items traditionally thought of as snacks will be more portable than fully cooked meals. 

  • On-the-Go Family Cheese Board: using bento boxes, pack conveniently pre-cut cheddar cheese packs, whole grain crackers, dried fruit and mixed nuts. Kids can help fill the boxes and pack the cooler – everything is neatly contained, and the boxes can be used as plates!
  • Mason Jar Salads: This salad has kale, cheddar shreds, pecans, dried cranberries and apples with a lemon olive oil dressing ready to eat in individual portions! (scroll down for recipe below.)

Food Safety: As you pack up your picnic, remember important food safety tips:

  • Keep cold food cold. Fill your cooler with ice packs to keep food at or below 40°F.
  • If you’re driving, keep the cooler in the car, instead of the hot trunk.
  • Keep drinks and food in separate containers so that if people are in and out of the drink cooler, it won’t affect the temperature of your food.
  • Don’t leave food out for more than an hour in hot weather.
  • Pack sanitizer and utensils to keep it clean!

Kale, Apple and Cheddar Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, juice and zest

3 cups kale, ribs removed and finely shredded

¼ cup Cabot cheddar shreds

¼ cup toasted pecans, chopped

¼ cup dried cranberries

2 apples, diced to ¼ inch pieces

Directions:

  1. Whisk together oil, zest, and juice in a medium bowl. Add kale, cheddar, pecans, cranberries, and apples. Toss to coat.
  2. Season with salt and pepper and pack evenly into two mason jars with twist-on a sealable lid.

