(WTNH)– There is a new warning for anyone who owns or leases an automobile: auto theft and carjackings are on the rise.

An analysis by the National Insurance Crime Bureau shows auto theft took a dramatic leap upward in 2020 compared to 2019, reversing two years of auto theft declines.

President and Ceo for the National Insurance Crime Bureau David Glawe explains the findings and what people can do to protect themselves in the video above.