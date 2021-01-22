How to ‘self-care’ during the pandemic

(WTNH) — Self-care is top of mind as we continue to deal with the stressors of life and the ongoing pandemic.

It can’t be something that we don’t have time for as its benefits have become so clearly essential.

Shana Schneider, Fitstylist and founder of Fitstyle by Shana shares a few ways that we can bring self-care into our everyday lives:

Do a set of 3-5 shoulder rolls in the shower.

Schedule phone calls. Everything does not need a video.

Make the bathroom a no screen zone.

Take a deep breath at the end of your day. It can be that simple.

Work on having good posture.

Shana is holding a free 10-Day SMS Good Posture Challenge that launches on Wednesday, Jan. 27. More information can be found online.