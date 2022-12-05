NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — One of the greatest blessings of the holiday season is gathering with friends and loved ones that we don’t usually see throughout the year.

However, for many families, that time spent with loved ones over the holidays also presents a unique opportunity to spot changes in older family members that may indicate a greater need for long-term care.

Elder law attorney Steven Rubin with Drazen Rubin Law spoke with Alyssa Taglia on Good Morning at 10 a.m. He explains the signs family members should look out for and what kind of planning should be considered.

Learn more about elder care and life planning here.

Watch the full interview in the video above.