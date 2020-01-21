How to stay positive in 2020, even during the difficult days

(WTNH) — Many of us want to better our physical health in the new year, but what about mental health? Success Coach Kenny Ferrer breaks down how to stay positive on the difficult days from the moment you wake up, to the moment you go to bed.

Snooze Start:

Calculate how much time you need to get your day going in the morning, then set your alarm 10 minutes earlier than you would. When your alarm goes off, wake up, but hit the snooze button so that your alarm will go off again in 10 minutes. Use this 10 minutes as quiet time.

Intentional Attention:

Intentionally give someone your full attention every day, as often as you can. That means don’t look at your phone while you’re at the check-out line, don’t be writing an email while you’re in a team meeting at work, and turn off the TV show when your partner or child is telling you about their day.

EOD (end of day) Victory Journal:

Reflect on the day in an end of day Victory Journal.Keep a little notepad or journal by your bed, and at the end of each day while you’re unwinding, set a timer for 5 minutes, and write out what went well that day.

Mindset:

If you start the day on your own terms, you contribute to the betterment of yourself and others.