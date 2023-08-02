Conn. (WTNH) — August is officially here, and it’s not too late to understand the safe ways to enjoy fun in the sun.

Dr. Irman Ali joined News 8 to discuss skin cancer and available treatments, as well as how to avoid melanoma — and what to look for in a sunscreen.

Additionally, Dr. Ali addressed a new trend: getting a “base tan” beforehand, and whether that is a good or bad idea. Also, we can’t forget about eyes and the importance of sunglasses.

See the full interview with Dr. Ali in the video above.