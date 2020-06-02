How to stick to healthy eating habits with on-the-go snack ideas

(WTNH)– The key to fueling an active summer, whether you’re at home, in your yard, on the trails, or at the beach, is having the right snacks on hand.

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre shows us how to stick to healthy eating habits with some great on-the-go-snacks in the video above.

1. Portable protein shakes – shelf-stable to keep in the pantry to enjoy at home or on the go. They provide 30 grams protein with only 1 gram of sugar and 160 calories and come in fun summer flavors. They’re actually good for you! The protein helps keep you satisfied so they’re great on their own, paired with fruit as a snack, or in a recipe.

2. DIY Trail Mix – These can be personalized to your flavor preference, but the key is to include dried fruit for fiber and nuts as a healthy fat and protein source. Jamie Lee has added seeds and some cereal as well, but pretzel pieces and mini crackers make for a tasty mix as well! Pre-portion out into 1/2 cup servings to eat when hunger strikes.

3. “Banana Sushi” -This simple recipe is a whole grain wrap with a spread of nut butter and 1 banana. Simply roll and slice into sushi pieces. I always serve with toothpicks to keep it mess-free, especially with the kids!

4. To-go vegetable crudité – At the bottom of the jar is a layer of hummus, sliced carrots and celery into long strips dipped directly into the hummus. Simply open the jar and enjoy.

For more information and recipes head to www.jamieleerdn.com.