How to support military children and their families for Month of the Military Child

(WTNH)– This April marks the 35th anniversary of the Month of the Military Child. It is nationally recognized each year since 1986.

More than a million children have parents actively serving our country. This is not only a time to recognize how growing up may differ as military children, but also acknowledge some of the challenges faced by both military parents and their kids.

CEO of Blue Star Families Kathy Roth-Douquet, along with Assistant Vice President of Corporate Responsibility Justin Schmitt from USAA, explains how to support military children and their families.

All are encouraged to wear purple to signify that all military children across all branches of the Armed Services are honored and supported on Thursday, April 15th.

For more information you can head to www.bluestarfam.org/militarychild.