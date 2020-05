(WTNH)– Right now, we’re all experiencing a touch of cabin fever. How about taking a trip to our nation’s capital without leaving your home?

Smithsonian Distinguished Scholar and Ambassador-at-Large, Dr. Richard Kurin, explains how thousands of students who will miss trips to the nation’s capital can enjoy a virtual journey through art and time with The Great Tours: Washington, D.C.

For more information you can go to their website at www.thegreatcoursesdaily.com.