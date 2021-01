(WTNH) — Many frontline workers, first responders and elderly population who are at risk are getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It could be months before a vaccine is available for kids under age 16. This is the perfect time to explain the process to your children.

Two doctors from New York Adam and Lauren Block wrote a free book, “Kelly Gets a Vaccine: How We Beat Coronavirus” to explain how the vaccine works.

