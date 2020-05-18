(WTNH)– Since a lot of people are working from home and children are distance learning, that means parents have to come up with breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre, shows us how to use frozen foods for healthy meals in minutes.

1. Frozen Riced Cauliflower

a. My favorite go-to veggie swap! Delicious and nutritious alternative to carbs sides. It has 80 percent fewer carbs than rice and cooks perfectly in the bag, plus provides ½ cup of vegetables per serving.

i. Quick Egg soufflé- Beat 1 egg with riced cauliflower and shredded cheese, then microwave in mug.

ii. Frosty Smoothie – Blend with banana and chocolate milk for a sneaky veggie snack.

iii. Substitute for rice in a quick stir fry or add to rice to increase volume for fewer calories.

2. California Blend of Broccoli, Cauliflower and Carrots

a) No artificial preservatives or flavors, Kosher certified

b) Simply defrost and add your own flavoring

i. Roasted on a sheet pan with herbs and olive oil

ii. Steamed with melted cheddar cheese as a side dish

iii. Breakfast for Dinner Veggie Pizza https://www.birdseye.com/recipe/breakfast-for-dinner-veggie-pizza/

Ingredients:

1 bag Frozen Broccoli, Cauliflower & Carrots mixture, cooked according to package directions

6 eggs

1/2 cup milk or water

1-1/2 cups shredded cheese, divided (cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss and/or Mexican blend)

Directions:

Lightly spray a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Beat eggs with water in medium bowl; stir in prepared Vegetables and 1 cup cheese. Season, if desired, with salt and ground black pepper. Heat prepared skillet over medium-high heat and add egg & vegetable mixture. Stir to distribute vegetables evenly. Reduce heat to low and cover. Cook 10 minutes or until eggs are almost set (do not stir). Sprinkle with remaining cheese and continue cooking until cheese is melted and eggs are completely set. Slide onto cutting board and slice into wedges.

3. Steamed Veggie Pasta

a) Frozen veggies make a great side to pasta, or mixed right into pasta to make it a Primavera or Cacciatore dish with some sauce.

b) Even better when the pasta itself is made from vegetables and steams in the bag too!