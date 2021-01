(WTNH) — Stressful times call for comfort food, and for many people that means turning to snacking.

But not all snacks are created equal. Many people want their food to work for them, and the best snacks are multitaskers.

Registered Dietitian and Author of “Read It Before You Eat It – Taking You from Label to Table,” Bonnie Taub-Dix, tells us more about what that means and to share tips on how to snack better in the video above.

For more information you can head to www.bluediamond.com.