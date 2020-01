(WTNH) — January is recognized as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Quinnipiac University’s School of Law’s Human Trafficking Prevention Project (HTPP) will present its second annual “Human Trafficking Awareness Week: Deconstructing the Myths,” on Jan. 28-30 in the School of Law Center on the North Haven Campus, 370 Bassett Road.

The event is open to the public.