(WTNH) – The Legacy Theatre in Branford is kicking off its 2022 season with the mainstage production “I Do! I Do!” this Thursday, April 24.

Co-Founder of the Legacy Theatre Stephanie Stiefel Williams sits down with us to talk more about what spectators can expect from the upcoming season.

