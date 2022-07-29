(WTNH) – Get ice cream this weekend for a good cause.!

‘Hurricane Jayne’s Ice Cream’ is a fundraiser Jayne Whitman does every summer. Together with the help of family, friends, and local sponsors, Whitman sells ice cream to local residents. And with the money she raises, she purchases bikes for kids in need.

Over the past nine years, Whitman has raised about $27,000 and has handed out 250 bikes.

We sat down with Whitman to hear more about her next ‘Hurricane Jayne’s Ice Cream’ event, which is happening on July 30, at 244 Harvester Road in Orange, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information go to their Facebook page at Hurricane Jayne’s Ice Cream.

Watch the video above for the full interview.