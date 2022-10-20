(WTNH) — For many Americans, living a day without water is an unfortunate reality. It’s something that some of us can hardly imagine.

Thursday is a day aimed at highlighting how water is an essential need, and how we as a nation need to be investing in clean water.

Imagine A Day Without Water helps raise awareness of the importance of clean, safe drinking water that we often take for granted. It also aims to educate others on how to maintain sound water systems, which takes a significant infrastructure investment.

Dan Meaney with Connecticut Water joined News 8 to discuss Imagine A Day Without Water, and the importance of water itself.

