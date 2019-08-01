(WTNH) — International Assistance Dog Week starts August 4th.

22 year old Cassidy Schod of Southbury has had ECAD (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) Service Dog Sonoma for over three years. Cassidy contracted Lyme Disease when she was 11 but it was not diagnosed until she was 15. By that time, the disease was causing severe disabilities in Cassidy’s everyday life.

ECAD is just beginning a Team Training Session at the end of which four clients, including one a Veteran, will be paired with a Service Dog that meets their individual needs. The public is invited to graduation ceremonies at 6pm on August 14 at ECAD’s Canine Education and Wellness Center in Winchester.