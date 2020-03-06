Irish cupcakes with Maria of Sweet Maria’s

(WTNH) — Maria of Sweet Maria’s in Waterbury makes an Irish treat ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

Sponge Cupcakes

4 eggs, room temperature or slightly warmer

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/4 cups cake flour

pinch of salt

Irish cream Filling

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup Irish cream liquor

Stout Buttercream

½ pound unsalted butter

6 cups confectioners sugar

½ – ¾ cup stout

1 1/2 cups Irish whiskey

Sponge cupcake directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 ℉.

2. Line a cupcake pan with paper liners.

3. Combine the eggs, sugar and salt in a stainless bowl over simmering water. Lightly whisk until 110 F. This will help add volume to your sponge.

4. Transfer the egg mixture to an electric mixer. With wire whisk attachment, whip until very light, very pale and thick, about 10 to 12 minutes. I always set a timer for this stage because it is so important.

5. Carefully fold in flour , a quarter at a time being careful not to deflate the foam.

6. Fill cupcake liners 2/3 full.

7. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown .

8. Cool cakes in pan on wire cooling rack. Cool completely before filling.

Filling directions

9. In an electric mixer, on medium speed, whip cream until soft peaks form. Add sugar and whip until stiff. Fold Irish cream into whipped cream.

Frosting directions

10. In an electric mixer, cream the butter and 4 cups of confectioners sugar. Alternately add the stout and the remaining 2 cups of confectioners sugar. Beat on high speed until light and fluffy, 5 to 6 minutes.

11. Assemble Cupcakes. Prick the tops of the cupcakes with a fork. Soak with Irish whiskey. Fill a pastry bag with fill Irish cream mousse. Insert into the center of the cupcake and gently squeeze to release filling into cupcake. Fill all cupcakes. Pipe frosting onto the tops of the cupcakes. Decorate with green sprinkles or candies.