Is 2021 the year for love? How Bumble says people are using the app differently

(WTNH) — 2020 was a rollercoaster year especially in the world of dating. Bumble recently found that 40% of daters say they aren’t confident they know how to date anymore.

But a new year brings fresh hope, with the majority of daters (55%) reporting to have made a dating-related resolution. Over 50% of those surveyed believe 2021 is “their” year for love.

Clare O’Connor, Head of Editorial Content at Bumble discusses how people are dating in 2021 and new trends in the video above.

For more information can be found online.