Is your child struggling during the first year of college?

(WTNH) — It’s hard to believe we are nearing the end of the first college semester. If your child is struggling this year, Vice President for Enrollment and Student Success at Trinity College Angel Pérez is sharing ways to keep them from being discouraged.

Common first-year challenges may include feeling homesick. Returning home often or focusing on wanting to be home can keep homesick students from becoming familiar with their new college environments.

Returning home can create a sense of new habits for both students and families. Students may have abandoned the curfews set at home or responsibilities with chores.

Emotional challenges can be difficult to manage without family guidance.

For more information, watch the interview above.