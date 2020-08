(WTNH)– Toast to the end of summer with a great night of music under the stars.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is having an outdoor concert.

‘The Voice’ winner, singer and songwriter, Javier Colon, tells us about the concert under a tent on the ball field in the video above.

This event will be socially-distanced. The concert is coming up on Saturday, August 29 at The Playhouse Ball Field at 7 p.m.

For more information, you can go to ridgefieldplayhouse.org.