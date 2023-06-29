NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In just over a week, the nation’s next generation of lawmakers will head to Washington, DC.

From July 9 to 11, children will be debating in Congress.

Jaceon Kimbro of JDRF Children’s Congress joined News 8 to discuss the upcoming congressional visit. Ava Kimbro, a JDFR Children’s Congress Delegate, and her mom, JDRF Clinical Trials Education Volunteer Marjorie Lazarre, explained how they hope to share with members of Congress the impact of Type 1 Diabetes on their lives.

