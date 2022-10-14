(WTNH) — Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease that prevents your pancreas from making insulin, and both children and adults can be diagnosed with it.

News 8 is highlighting the JDRF One Walk at Hammonasset Park, which brings together thousands of people across the country to change the future for everyone living with the disease.

Jillian Bauknecht, a team captain and someone who is leading the walk efforts at Fairfield University, joined News 8 to discuss the upcoming event.

She’ll dive into how people can get involved, when the walk is taking place, and more.

Watch the video above for the full interview.