Jeffrey Laboda from Elm City Market makes buffalo chicken dip

(WTNH) — Chef Jeffrey Laboda of Elm City Market makes a football Sunday staple: buffalo chicken dip.

INGREDIENTS

– 2 EACH D’ARTAGNAN ORGANIC BONE-IN SPLIT CHICKEN BREAST

– ½ CUP FRANKS BUFFALO WING SAUCE

– ¼ CUP BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

– ½ POUND SHROPSHIRE BLUE CHEESE

– 1 POUND CALABRO SHREDDED WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA

– PICK YOUR VESSEL (CHIPS, BREADS, CRACKERS, CELERY)

PROCEDURE

1. PREHEAT OVEN TO 350 DEGREES. SEASON CHICKEN WITH SALT & PEPPER AND ROAST IN A PAN FOR APPROXIMATELY 25 MINUTES OR UNTIL REACHING AN INTERNAL TEMPERATURE OF 165 DEGREES. LET REST FOR 10-15 MINUTES.

2. SHRED CHICKEN INTO A MIXING BOWL. ADD ¼ CUP OF BUFFALO SAUCE. MASSAGE INTO THE MEAT AND LET REST FOR APPROXIMATELY 30 MINUTES.

3. LAYER BOTTOM OF A MEDIUM CAST IRON SKILLET (OR CASSEROLE DISH) WITH THE CHICKEN. POUR THE REMAINING BUFFALO SAUCE OVER THE CHICKEN.

4. POUR THE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING OVER THE CHICKEN.

5. CRUMBLE THE SHROPSHIRE BLUE OVER THE SAUCE & DRESSING.

6. COVER WITH SHREDDED MOZZARELLA.

7. BAKE IN THE OVEN AT 400 DEGREES FOR APPROXIMATELY 20 MINUTES OR UNTIL HOT AND BUBBLY.

8. ADD YOUR CHOICE OF VESSEL AND DEVOUR!