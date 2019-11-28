Jeffrey Laboda’s stuffin’ muffins for Thanksgiving

(WTNH) — If you need a last minute side dish this Thanksgiving, Jeffrey Laboda of Elm City Market shows how to make stuffin’ muffins.

Ingredients:

– 1 LOAF BREAD & CHOCOLATE BAGUETTE (CUBED)

– ½ D’ARTAGNAN DUCK PROSCIUTTO (FINELY DICED)

– 6 TABLESPOONS D’ARTAGNAN DUCK FAT (MELTED)

– 1 LARGE ONION (SMALL DICE)

– 2 STALKS CELERY (SMALL DICE)

– 2 STALKS FENNEL (SMALL DICE)

– 2 CLOVES GARLIC (THINLY SLICED)

– 2 TABLESPOONS FRESH THYME (CHOPPED)

– 2 TABLESPOONS FRESH ROSEMARY (CHOPPED)

– 2 TABLESPOONS FRESH SAGE (CHIFFONADE)

– 2 TABLESPOONS FRESH OREGANO (CHOPPED)

– 2 TABLESPOONS FRESH PARSLEY (CHOPPED)

– 1 CUP DRIED CHERRIES (CHOPPED)

– ½ CUP PUMPKIN SEEDS

– 2 ½ CUPS MUSHROOM BROTH

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Lightly grease a 12-cup muffin tin.

2. In a large bowl, toss the bread with 4 tablespoons of the melted duck fat.

3. Pour the remaining 2 tablespoons melted duck fat into a large saute pan over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, fennel, and garlic. Cook until the vegetables are tender, 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Stir in the parsley, thyme, rosemary, sage, and oregano. Season the mixture with salt and pepper.

5. Pour the vegetable and herb mixture, cherries, and pumpkin seeds over the bread and toss well to combine. Add the mushroom broth and toss well. Let the mixture sit 10 to 15 minutes to absorb the liquid, tossing occasionally.

6. Divide the stuffing evenly among the prepared muffin cups. Bake until the tops are golden brown and crusty, 20 to 25 minutes.