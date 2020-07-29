Join the virtual challenge for SWIM Across The Sound to raise money for those battling cancer

(WTNH)– Raising money for much needed programs across the country has been challenging in this pandemic. Many organizations forced to cancel their events and others are finding creative ways to continue.

SWIM Across The Sound kicks off Saturday, August 1st.

Dianne Auger, President of Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation in Bridgeport, explains why the 33rd year for SWIM is so important for patients who are battling cancer in the video above.

This year, you can join the virtual challenge and commit to any type of exercise to complete 15.5 miles.

Click here to sign up. For more information, you can go to stvincents.org.