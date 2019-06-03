Breaking News
24-year-old victim dies after shooting incident in New Haven
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. In Connecticut, 78,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association CT Chapter works to turn Connecticut purple to help raise awareness.

Every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s in the United States.

Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia.

Raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease by sharing your story, wearing purple and taking action. 

A 24-7 help line is available at 1-800-272-3900.

For more information on Alzheimer’s and the organization, click here.

