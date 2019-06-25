(WTNH) — June is Men’s Health Month. Urologist Dr. Stan Honig of Yale New Haven Hospital explains why men should not put their health and wellness on the back burner.

1.Cardiovascular Disease: The Leading Men’s Health Threat

Medical professionals call it atherosclerosis, meaning “hardening of the arteries. Heart disease and stroke are the first and second leading causes of death worldwide, in both men and women. Both are huge global public health problems with some of the highest rates in the U.S.

In cardiovascular disease, cholesterol plaques gradually block the arteries in the heart and brain. If a plaque becomes unstable, a blood clot forms, blocking the artery and causing a heart attack or stroke.

2. Prostate health is something all men over the age of 40 should be checked for regular

