(WTNH) — This may come as a surprise, but children can also experience arthritis.

Nearly 300,000 children and teens in the U.S. under the age of 16 have some form of juvenile arthritis. July is Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month.

Arthritis warrior Roslynn (Rozzy) joined News 8 with her mom, Renee Constant, to discuss juvenile arthritis, how it shows-up in children, and treatment options.

See the full video with Rozzy and Renee in the video above.

View the campaign fund to address the pediatric rheumatologist shortage here.