Keep in mind key milestones, financial professional says

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — From anniversaries to holidays, we all have important dates we circle on our calendars, but there are also important money dates to circle for 2022.

Local financial professional Roger Cowen of Cowen Tax Advisory Group says you should pay attention to your birthday if you’re reaching age milestones around retirement and social security.

Nov. 1 is another important date since this is when open enrollment starts for many insurance companies.

If you have any annual holidays or spending events, add those to the calendar as well to help plan your budget ahead of time.

Watch the full interview in the video above.