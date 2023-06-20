Conn. (WTNH) — June 21 marks the first day of summer, and to get ready for the season, a culinary arts teacher and students from Killingworth High School whipped-up some summer dishes on Good Morning Connecticut.
Joanna Siciliano and students James and Olivia featured dishes among the theme “summer barbecue.”
Find the two dishes below:
Jalapeño Popper Dip
Ingredients:
- 4 ounces diced jalapenos well drained OR 4-6 fresh jalapenos, roasted and diced (include seeds if you like it really spicy)
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 cups cheddar cheese shredded
- ¾ cup parmesan cheese shredded
Topping:
- 1 cup Panko bread crumbs
- 4 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
- ¼ cup parmesan cheese shredded
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley
Instructions:
- With a mixer on medium, combine cream cheese, garlic powder and sour cream until fluffy.
- Add cheddar cheese, ¾ cup parmesan cheese, and diced jalapenos, mix well.
- Spread into an 8×8 baking dish.
- Combine bread crumbs, melted butter, ¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese, and parsley.
- Sprinkle the crumb topping over the cream cheese mixture.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until hot and breadcrumbs are golden brown.
Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries
Ingredients:
- 1 quart Strawberries
- 1- 8oz Package of cream cheese softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 TSP Vanilla extract
- 1 TSP Almond extract
- 1 pint Blueberries
Instructions:
- Remove the stems from the strawberries, and using a melon baller, scoop out a hole from the top of each strawberry.
- Cut a small part of the bottom with a sharp knife to create a flat surface for the strawberries to stand on.
- For the filling use a hand mixer, mix together the cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and almond extract until fluffy and light.
- Into a piping bag lined with a star tip, transfer the cream cheese mixture and pipe the filling into each of the prepared strawberries.
- Top each cream cheese pile with a blueberry.
- Serve and enjoy!