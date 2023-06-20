Conn. (WTNH) — June 21 marks the first day of summer, and to get ready for the season, a culinary arts teacher and students from Killingworth High School whipped-up some summer dishes on Good Morning Connecticut.

Joanna Siciliano and students James and Olivia featured dishes among the theme “summer barbecue.”

Find the two dishes below:

Jalapeño Popper Dip

Ingredients:

4 ounces diced jalapenos well drained OR 4-6 fresh jalapenos, roasted and diced (include seeds if you like it really spicy)

8 ounces cream cheese softened

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 cups cheddar cheese shredded

¾ cup parmesan cheese shredded

Topping:

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

4 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

¼ cup parmesan cheese shredded

1 tablespoon fresh parsley

Instructions:

With a mixer on medium, combine cream cheese, garlic powder and sour cream until fluffy.

Add cheddar cheese, ¾ cup parmesan cheese, and diced jalapenos, mix well.

Spread into an 8×8 baking dish.

Combine bread crumbs, melted butter, ¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese, and parsley.

Sprinkle the crumb topping over the cream cheese mixture.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until hot and breadcrumbs are golden brown.

Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries

Ingredients:

1 quart Strawberries

1- 8oz Package of cream cheese softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 TSP Vanilla extract

1 TSP Almond extract

1 pint Blueberries

Instructions: