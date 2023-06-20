Conn. (WTNH) — June 21 marks the first day of summer, and to get ready for the season, a culinary arts teacher and students from Killingworth High School whipped-up some summer dishes on Good Morning Connecticut.

Joanna Siciliano and students James and Olivia featured dishes among the theme “summer barbecue.”

Find the two dishes below:

Jalapeño Popper Dip

Ingredients:

  • 4 ounces diced jalapenos well drained OR 4-6 fresh jalapenos, roasted and diced (include seeds if you like it really spicy)
  • 8 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese shredded
  • ¾ cup parmesan cheese shredded

Topping:

  • 1 cup Panko bread crumbs
  • 4 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
  • ¼ cup parmesan cheese shredded
  • 1 tablespoon fresh parsley

Instructions:

  • With a mixer on medium, combine cream cheese, garlic powder and sour cream until fluffy.
  • Add cheddar cheese, ¾ cup parmesan cheese, and diced jalapenos, mix well.
  • Spread into an 8×8 baking dish.
  • Combine bread crumbs, melted butter, ¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese, and parsley.
  • Sprinkle the crumb topping over the cream cheese mixture.
  • Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until hot and breadcrumbs are golden brown.

Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries

Ingredients:

  • 1 quart Strawberries
  • 1- 8oz Package of cream cheese softened
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 TSP Vanilla extract
  • 1 TSP Almond extract
  • 1 pint Blueberries

Instructions:

  • Remove the stems from the strawberries, and using a melon baller, scoop out a hole from the top of each strawberry.
  • Cut a small part of the bottom with a sharp knife to create a flat surface for the strawberries to stand on.
  • For the filling use a hand mixer, mix together the cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and almond extract until fluffy and light.
  • Into a piping bag lined with a star tip, transfer the cream cheese mixture and pipe the filling into each of the prepared strawberries.
  • Top each cream cheese pile with a blueberry.
  • Serve and enjoy!