Conn. (WTNH) — Easter is this weekend, and you may be wondering what to cook.

Joanna Siciliano, the culinary arts teacher at Killingworth High School, has a few ideas. Students Vyvyan Laurenza joined Siciliano in showcasing the recipes to News 8.

Find each recipe below:

Easter Chickie Cupcakes

These easy Easter cupcakes are so cute; they look like they could peep!

Time: 1 hr 25 min

Yield: 24

Ingredients:

1 box yellow or devil’s food cake

1 container (1lb) vanilla frosting

2 ½ cups shredded coconut

24 jelly beans

48 wilton candy eyes or chocolate chips

Yellow food coloring

Make the cupcakes according to the package, let them fully cool and frost. Color the coconut yellow and dip the frosted cupcakes in the colored coconut. Attach two eyes and a beak.

Note: You may have to put a dot of frosting on your eyes and beak to make them stick.

________________________________________________________________________________________

Baked brie with honey and jam

Ingredients:

1 wheel of brie

1 package of puff Pastry dough

1 egg

1 tablespoon of water

Jam of your choice (the class used about a ½ cup of cranberry )

Honey

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees, and then take your brie wheel and scare the top, then drizzle a little bit of honey on the top of scaring.

Scoop your jam on top of the brie, then drizzle more honey on the jam to your liking.

Wrap your brie and jam with the room-temperature puff pastry dough from top to bottom, fold the corners of the dough to the center, and then where the corners meet top.

Make your egg wash (the water and the egg) and brush a light coat of the wash on the pastry dough. Then, drizzle some more honey around the top of the dough.

Lastly, put the brie in the oven for 20 mins or until golden brown.