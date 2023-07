(WTNH) — Some big names are making a stop in Connecticut this weekend.

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, and many more are coming to Hartford’s XFINITY Theatre for their “High School Reunion Tour.”

Savannah from KISS in the Morning on KISS 95.7 FM joined News 8 to explain the show and tailgate tips for the heat.

See the full interview with KISS 95.7 FM in the video above.

The concert is set to take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. Find tickets here.