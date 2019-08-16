Language and Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini makes a kid-friendly summer dessert

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Language and Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini makes a kid-friendly British dessert: Eton Mess.

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 pint heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ½ cups store-bought meringues, broken into small pieces
2 cups mixed berries – strawberries, raspberries, blueberries

Mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Whip the cream until light and fluffy.

Add the vanilla.

With a wooden spoon, gently blend in the meringues and berries.

Serve in dessert dishes with a sprig of mint for garnish.

For more information on Caryn, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss