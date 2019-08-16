Language and Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini makes a kid-friendly summer dessert

(WTNH) -- The steepest drop on Wall Street this year has fears of a recession settling in. Finance Professor Osman Kilic explains what investors should do next.

Kilic says " “Because of the global economic slowdown that is related to trade issues, Brexit and geopolitics, interest rates have been declining all over the world. We have to wait about one or two months until this process runs its course before we can commit to investing any new capital in the stock market. Long-term investors, who have a balanced portfolio, have no choice but to wait. They should not be paying attention to day-to-day fluctuations in the market.”