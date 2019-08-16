Language and Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini makes a kid-friendly summer dessert

(WTNH) — Language and Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini makes a kid-friendly British dessert: Eton Mess.
Serves 6
Ingredients:
1 pint heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ½ cups store-bought meringues, broken into small pieces
2 cups mixed berries – strawberries, raspberries, blueberries
Mint leaves for garnish (optional)
Directions:
Whip the cream until light and fluffy.
Add the vanilla.
With a wooden spoon, gently blend in the meringues and berries.
Serve in dessert dishes with a sprig of mint for garnish.
For more information on Caryn, click here.