Last minute tax planning before 2020

(WTNH) — With less than a week left of 2019, Stuart Pearl of Southern CT Tax Group shares last minute moves you should consider before the new year.
- Offset capital gains from mutual funds and investments before 12/31.
- Take proper required minimum distributions from IRAs and 401ks or get hit with a 50% penalty on amounts not taken.
- payroll tax withholding
- Pay quarterlies if they were required. Otherwise potential federal and state penalties.
- Last chance to contribute to your 401k
- Contribute to a 529