Lawn and garden expert tells you how to keep your lawn green and healthy all summer

Good Morning CT at Nine
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The grass doesn’t have to be greener on the other side. In fact, a little work now will go a long way to keeping your lawn looking its best all summer.

But getting a bright green backyard isn’t as simple as turning on the mower and the hose. Healthy grass requires proper care and the right timing.  

Lawn and Garden Expert Lance Walheim shows us how he keeps his grass greener while saving time and money. Walheim is also an author of “Lawn Care for Dummies.” 

For more information visit bioadvanced.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss