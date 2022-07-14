(WTNH) – The Annual Read-In on the Green event is happening this Friday in New Haven, where volunteers will read to 700 children ages 7 to 12 from low-income neighborhoods who attend LEAP’s free literacy and enrichment-focused summer camp.

LEAP Executive Director Henry Fernandez shares more about the read-in event and the mission of LEAP to build a strong foundation in reading while combating the literacy gap. For more information go to leapforkids.org.



Watch the video above for the full interview.