(WTNH) — Maria of Sweet Maria’s in Waterbury makes a classic Italian macaroon: lemon amaretti cookies.

Ingredients:

10 ounces almond paste, broken into small pieces

1/2 cup almond flour

1/2 cup confectioners sugar, plus additional for coating

1 teaspoon lemon oil

1 egg white

Grated zest of two lemons

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 ℉

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer, ( or with a hand mixer) combine almond paste, almond flour, and confectioners sugar. Mix on low speed until mixture is crumbly.

3. Add lemon oil,egg white, and zest. Mix for 2 minutes on medium speed to make a sticky, dough.

4. Roll dough into 1-inch balls. If dough is too sticky to handle, dip fingers into water for easier rolling.

5. Roll into additional confectioners sugar. Place cookies on a parchment lined cookie sheet, spacing each 2 inches apart. Gently press the tops of cookies .

6. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges of cookies are lightly browned. Remove cookie sheet from the oven. Let cookies cool on parchment paper for easiest removal.

7. When cookies are cool, use a metal spatula to loosen them from parchment paper.

8. Store in an airtight container.