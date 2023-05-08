NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is stopping the stigma this month, scratching the surface of important conversations when it comes to mental health.

A journey to mental well-being does not have to be faced alone. That’s why Mental Health Connecticut is using this year to re-open the conversation on mental health and stigma, focusing on communities.

News 8’s Ken Houston was joined by Suzi Craig, a mental health counselor, and Alfred Cotto, a member of the LGBTQ community, to discuss the challenges he faced from his own family.

